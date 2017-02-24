Vehicle strikes highway truck doing work on US20

A driver struck a state highway truck that was stopped doing work on the US20 bypass near Ireland Road, according to St. Joseph County Police.

The driver allegedly ran from the scene and was apprehended at Linden and Ireland Road. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Michael Smith.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

There were minor injuries in the crash.

Smith is preliminarily charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident.