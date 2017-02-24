Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Shooting in Elkhart near Pierre Moran park

Vehicle strikes highway truck doing work on US20

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 24, 2017 4:41 PM EST | Updated: Feb 24, 2017 5:08 PM EST

A driver struck a state highway truck that was stopped doing work on the US20 bypass near Ireland Road, according to St. Joseph County Police.

The driver allegedly ran from the scene and was apprehended at Linden and Ireland Road. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Jeremy Michael Smith.

Indiana State Police are investigating.

There were minor injuries in the crash.

Smith is preliminarily charged with one count of leaving the scene of an accident.

Share this article:

Read More

CoCoRaHS invaluable in extreme rainfall
Texas family swept away in flood: 'They went to heaven holding hands'
Harvey rain reports would be enough to fill Notre Dame stadium over 1000 times
Michiana businesses deploy crews, donate to flood victims in Texas
Sign up for our newsletter!