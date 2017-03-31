Veritas Academy hosts Multi-Cultural Fair

Students from Veritas Academy celebrated different cultures in their Multi-Cultural Fair Friday.

Starting at 1:30 p.m., students from each grade gave a quick presentation of a country.

Special guest performers from Andrews University attended the fair, too.

“But to bring information alive or to help the students to dig deeper when they have an opportunity to present the information that they are learning, they usually do a better job of learning the material so that they can present it,” Germaine Smith, Director of Education.

After the presentations, students were able to tour different booths, each representing a different country.