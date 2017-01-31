Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Vespa's new robot will carry your groceries

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 31, 2017 7:05 PM EST

(CNN) -- Scooter maker Vespa is now getting into the robot business.

The Italian company is launching a Boston-based division called Piaggio Fast Forward.

Its first creation is Gita, a robot designed to carry your groceries or other items.

It can also follow a cyclist or jogger.

It's unclear when Gita will be available for purchase, or how much it will cost.

Piaggio Fast Forward says it plans to test Gita with businesses later this year.

Share this article:

Read More

Plymouth festival raises mental health awareness
Trump praises AG Sessions' plans to combat leaks
GM recalling about 700,000 Chevy and GMC trucks
Sworn in for new term, Iran's Rouhani says US undermining nuclear deal
Sign up for our newsletter!