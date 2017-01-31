Vespa's new robot will carry your groceries

(CNN) -- Scooter maker Vespa is now getting into the robot business.

The Italian company is launching a Boston-based division called Piaggio Fast Forward.

Its first creation is Gita, a robot designed to carry your groceries or other items.

It can also follow a cyclist or jogger.

It's unclear when Gita will be available for purchase, or how much it will cost.

Piaggio Fast Forward says it plans to test Gita with businesses later this year.