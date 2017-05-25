Veteran's headstone run over by car

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - As late veterans are remembered on Memorial Day, one Mishawaka cemetery is adding extra security to its veteran section.

A Mishawaka squad car was posted at Fairview Cemetery for about an hour, Thursday.

It’s been like that for the last few weeks, after someone drove over a headstone, twice.

With John Young Middle School right nearby, employees at Fairview Cemetery say parents use their graveyard site to pick up their kids.

Two weeks ago, a vehicle drove over a headstone freeing it from its foundation.

The suspect was never caught, and now Mishawaka Police patrol the area during after school hours, making sure no parents uses the cemetery as a pick up location.

“It’s not only inconvenient for the cemetery clearly but also a huge emotional disturbance for family having to call this persons family is horrible conversation to have to make because not only take it personally because deceased loved one buried here and your angry and upset all at the same already contacted the VA for replacement, going to take weeks,” said Angela Teso, a Fairview Cemetery employee.