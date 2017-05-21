Vice President attends Notre Dame commencement
Posted: May 21, 2017 7:27 PM EST | Updated: May 21, 2017 8:39 PM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -
The University of Notre Dame celebrated their 172nd commencement Sunday with a guest speaker.
Guest speaker Vice-President Mike Pence attended the graduation and gave a speech.
There were opinionated guests throughout the entire ceremony from the Valedictorian all the way to Vice-President Pence.
Protesters and supporters gathered around Notre Dames campus to voice their opinions.
During the ceremony, over 80 students walked out when Pence took the podium.
During Pence's 15-minute speech he advised graduates to stay true to the values they learned at the university.