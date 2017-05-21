Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Vice President attends Notre Dame commencement

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: May 21, 2017 7:27 PM EST | Updated: May 21, 2017 8:39 PM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -

The University of Notre Dame celebrated their 172nd commencement Sunday with a guest speaker.

Guest speaker Vice-President Mike Pence attended the graduation and gave a speech.

There were opinionated guests throughout the entire ceremony from the Valedictorian all the way to Vice-President Pence.

Protesters and supporters gathered around Notre Dames campus to voice their opinions.

During the ceremony, over 80 students walked out when Pence took the podium.

During Pence's 15-minute speech he advised graduates to stay true to the values they learned at the university.

Share this article:

Read More

Dispatchers rally for more hires
Notre Dame welcomes inaugural Global Affairs class
Potential hurricane threatens Texas
US, citing human rights, cuts some Egypt aid
Sign up for our newsletter!