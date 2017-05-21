Vice President attends Notre Dame commencement

The University of Notre Dame celebrated their 172nd commencement Sunday with a guest speaker.

Guest speaker Vice-President Mike Pence attended the graduation and gave a speech.

There were opinionated guests throughout the entire ceremony from the Valedictorian all the way to Vice-President Pence.

Protesters and supporters gathered around Notre Dames campus to voice their opinions.

During the ceremony, over 80 students walked out when Pence took the podium.

During Pence's 15-minute speech he advised graduates to stay true to the values they learned at the university.