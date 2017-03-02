Vice President Pence to speak at Notre Dame commencement

Vice President Mike Pence will deliver the commencement address at the University of Notre Dame's 172nd commencement ceremony on May 21. Pence will also receive an honorary degree.

“It is fitting that in the 175th year of our founding on Indiana soil that Notre Dame recognize a native son who served our state and now the nation with quiet earnestness, moral conviction and a dedication to the common good characteristic of true statesmen,” said Notre Dame President Rev. John I. Jenkins, C.S.C. “With his own brand of reserved dignity, Mike Pence instilled confidence on the state level then, and on the world stage now. We are proud to welcome him to represent the new administration.”

Pence was born in Columbus, Indiana, June 7, 1959.

Pence earned a bachelor’s degree in history in 1981 from Hanover College. He later attended Indiana University School of Law.

In 2000, he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives and was re-elected six times.

In 2013 he was elected governor of Indiana and on November 8, 2016 he was elected Vice President of the United States.