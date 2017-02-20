Victim beaten during home invasion robbery

Elkhart Police are searching for three suspects in a violent robbery that happened at a home on Bontrager Avenue.

The victim told police he was at home Thursday evening around 10 p.m. when he heard a knock at the door.

He looked out and saw someone he recognized.

When he opened the door, two men entered his home. One was armed with a handgun.

The suspects demanded his money and narcotics.

At that time, the victim and the suspects became involved in a struggle and a third suspect entered the residence and started to hit the victim.

The suspects ransacked the victim's apartment and took money, electronics and jewelry.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to his head, arm and face.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Elkhart Police at 574-295-7070.