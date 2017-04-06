Victim of Goshen attempted carjacking says she feared for her life

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

An attempted carjacker is dead and an innocent bystander is in the hospital after a multi-scene crime spree unfolded in Goshen.

It all started at a gas station and ended right outside a popular bar where Goshen Police fatally shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect allegedly attempted to carjack several people at and near the BP gas station on Lincolnway East around 9:30 a.m.

Deisy Loera of Goshen says she was driving home from the gym and stopped for the red light near the Kercher Road intersection when the suspect approached her vehicle.

Loera says he was pointing a gun at her and attempted to get in to her locked vehicle. Loera says she was petrified. She does not speak English, but says she motioned for the man to relax and calm down.

Loera says she sped away trying to escape. She says she feared the suspect might follow her. She didn’t look back, but says she heard gun shots.

Indiana State Police say the suspect attempted to take several other vehicles from that area before driving away in a Dodge Durango.

With police following behind him, officials say the suspect drove two miles down the road to the parking lot of Double D’s Bar and Grill.

Exactly what happened next hasn’t been made clear yet, but, it led to Goshen Police drawing their guns.

Cars in the parking lot were struck with bullets. An innocent bystander who was picking up recycling from the bar was shot and injured.

It all ended with police killing the alleged carjacker.

Loera and her family say they are still in shock but they are thankful to be alive.