Victims of fatal motorcycle crash in Oronoko Township identified

Posted: Apr 24, 2017 6:53 PM EST

Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police have released the names of the people who were killed in a motorcycle crash at Shawnee and Garr roads Saturday afternoon.

Police said around 5:30 p.m. Saturday the motorcycle was eastbound on Shawnee Road when the driver of a car headed westbound turned left onto Garr Road in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the car and both people on the motorcycle were killed.

The victims were identified as 46-year-old David Allen Cox, and 45-year-old Christine Marie Cox of Granger, Indiana.

The driver of the car, 80-year-old Charles Habenicht, was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

