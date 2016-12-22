Vigil held for Granger teenager killed in car accident

Around three hundred people gathered at Penn High School on Thursday night to mourn the death of 16-year-old Cameron Snead.

Snead was killed in a car accident on Buckeye Road in Granger on Tuesday.

Family and friends shared their favorite stories about Cameron, they prayed, sang Amazing Grace, and lit candles in his honor.

Honestly he put the biggest smile on everybody’s face, he put the biggest smile on my face and I just wish he was still here and I loved that kid to death, everyone loved that kid to death,” said Cameron’s friend Michael Roncz.

Many friends said having so much support in the community is helping them heal.

“I’ve smiled the most tonight because how many people are here it honestly is healing, it feels good to hear from his family, from friends, from everybody, even people who didn’t know him that much are here because that’s who Cameron was, he just got to you. It is healing,” said Roncz.

The visitation is December 27 from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. at McGann Hay Granger Chapel and the funeral will be held December 28 at the South Bend First Church of the Nazarene at 11 a.m. with a viewing beginning at 10:00 a.m.