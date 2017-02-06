Virtual reality comes to South Bend Schools

Is it a thing of the future? Not anymore.

Virtual reality could be coming to South Bend Schools.

The Virtual School Bus was at Madison Primary Center Monday.

It is a glimpse into how teachers can work virtual reality into their classrooms.

Right now, thousands of classrooms are using the technology to help students dissect organs or go where their textbooks can't take them.

All they need are 3-D glasses.

"They can create and design in 3-D, they can run physics experiments on other planets, build things that catch on fire without the smoke detector going off so lots of hands on learning that's virtual,” said Nick Pinchok, Regional Directors of Sales.

If you missed it, you'll get another chance.

The bus will be at Washington High School Tuesday.