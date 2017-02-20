Voice of the Voters: An ABC57 Special Report

One month into Donald Trump’s presidency, how are Michiana voters feeling? ABC57’s Taylor Popielarz brings you an in-depth look at the “Voice of the Voters.”

We talk about President Trump and his administration every day, but we don’t always talk with the voters who put him in office.

Michiana decidedly went for Trump in November – with eight of the nine counties in our viewing area going for him – but feelings about our new president go far beyond red or blue.

In dozens of interviews taking place in three parts of Michiana that voted very differently on Election Day, voters discuss how they feel the president is doing so far, the impact his policies and decisions are having on their lives, and what they hope for in the coming months and years.