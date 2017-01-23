Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Volunteer firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Jan 23, 2017 5:23 PM EST

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday. The man killed was a volunteer firefighter.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation revealed a deer ran into the road in the path of the motorcycle, causing it to crash in the area of CR400 E and CR675 S in Star City.

The driver, 26-year-old Michael Z. Shorter and his passenger 28-year-old Brandi Shorter sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Michael was taken to Pulaski Memorial Hospital, then was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment. He died at Memorial Hospital.

Brandi was also taken to Pulaski Memorial, then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

She is expected to survive.

Michael was an active volunteer firefighter with the Star City Fire Department.

Share this article:

Read More

Mayor Blair Milo discusses big move
Benton Harbor alumni inspire hope
Eau Claire Football ready to make community proud
New Carlisle kicks off 13th annual Hometown Days Festival
Sign up for our newsletter!