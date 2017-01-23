Volunteer firefighter killed in motorcycle crash

Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Saturday. The man killed was a volunteer firefighter.

Deputies say the preliminary investigation revealed a deer ran into the road in the path of the motorcycle, causing it to crash in the area of CR400 E and CR675 S in Star City.

The driver, 26-year-old Michael Z. Shorter and his passenger 28-year-old Brandi Shorter sustained serious injuries in the crash.

Michael was taken to Pulaski Memorial Hospital, then was flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment. He died at Memorial Hospital.

Brandi was also taken to Pulaski Memorial, then flown to South Bend Memorial Hospital.

She is expected to survive.

Michael was an active volunteer firefighter with the Star City Fire Department.