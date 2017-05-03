Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Voters approve millage proposal to fund Benton Harbor Schools

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: May 3, 2017 2:02 AM EST | Updated: May 3, 2017 1:49 AM EST
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -

Voters in Benton Harbor have approved a "sinking fund" millage proposal to help fund the school district.

According to Superintendent Dr. Shelly Walker, the proposal passed 1014 to 719.

Last week, Dr. Walker said the district was “desperately” needed. Late last month, a partnership between the school district and the state was approved.

The 33-page deal maps out three universal goals aimed at resurrecting three of the district’s six schools that are at risk of being closed due to low performance.

The first goal is to improve academic proficiency and growth.

The second is to increase student well-being and positive behavior.

The third is to increase teacher/administration leadership capacity.

