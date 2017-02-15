Voters on hand for peaceful Valentine's Day protest in Goshen

A Valentine’s Day peaceful protest in Goshen.

Over two dozen concerned families taking action inside and outside the Chamber of Commerce building Tuesday, all in hopes of getting a town hall meeting with District 2 Representative Jackie Walorski.

On a day usually reserved for love birds, it wasn’t about chocolates or roses, but rather an exercise in free speech.

One by one, constituents from Elkhart, Goshen and South Bend, lined up to voice concerns, to one of Representative Walorski’s staff members, at the Chamber offices during her normal work hours.

John Smith and his wife Joann are Goshen residents who showed up in protest.

“We want to be in a place where we can ask questions, that are important to us as District 2 constituents,” said Smith.

Meanwhile, right out front, families and friends, young and old, professing their love for peace and hope.

All in hopes that Representative Walorski reads one of their Valentine’s Day cards.

Ann Mische and her son Jeremy drove from South Bend to peacefully protest.

"Listening to our concerns. And hopefully we have the opportunity to talk to her in person and hear her explain the way she sees the situation. And generally listens to the community she represents," said Mische.

Representative Walorski’s camp responded to the protest with a statement to ABC 57 News:

“While Congresswoman Walorski is currently in Washington… her staff is available to meet with 2nd district Hoosiers, both in the Mishawaka office and in staff office hours held throughout the district. She looks forward to continuing to meet with constituents”