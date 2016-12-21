Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

VP-elect Governor Mike Pence lends a hand for the holidays

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Dec 21, 2016 6:17 PM EST | Updated: Dec 21, 2016 5:23 PM EST

Vice President-elect Governor Mike Pence volunteered his time Wednesday, serving hot meals to those who need it most at Wheeler Mission Ministries in Indianapolis.

According to Indiana officials, Wheeler Mission Ministries is an organization that aids the homeless in central Indiana. 

Governor Pence said it was an honor helping out for the day. 

“During this season of giving, I was honored to extend a helping hand to Hoosiers in need at Wheeler Mission Ministries in Indianapolis. During the holiday season and throughout the year, compassionate Hoosiers and organizations like Wheeler Mission give of their time, talents and treasures and invite those less fortunate in for a hot meal and a warm bed. In this special time of the year, let’s make a renewed effort to share the joy of this season with our neighbors, for it’s in giving that we receive the greatest Christmas blessing,” 

The organization says they provide food, shelter and recovery programs for people struggling with homelessness and addiction. 

