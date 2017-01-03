Walkerton man convicted of six counts of child molesting

A Walkerton man who was charged with ten counts of child molesting was convicted on six counts, according to the St. Joseph County Special Victims Unit.

Jason Hershberger was convicted of six counts of child molesting, five level one felonies and one Class A felony.

His jury trial was held in mid-December and he was convicted on December 16.

He is scheduled for sentencing on January 13.

Hershberger was arrested in August 2015 on ten counts of child molesting for allegedly assaulting three children under the age of 6.

The other four counts of child molesting were dismissed before trial.