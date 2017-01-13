Walkerton man sentenced to 90 years in prison for child molesting

A Walkerton man who was convicted of six counts of child molesting in December was sentenced to 90 years in prison Friday.

Jason Hershberger, 35, will serve 85-percent of his sentence because he is a credit restricted felon due to the nature of the crime and the age of the victims.

The children were 3-years-old and 4-years-old, at the time the abuse started, according to the prosecutor's office.

If he is released from prison, he must comply with lifetime sex offender registration.

In a press release, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Aimee Herring, Supervising Attorney at the Special Victims Unit, stated “I want to commend the good work done by the detectives and staff at the Special Victims Unit, who helped secure a satisfactory end to this case. When they say it takes a village to do this work, this case is a perfect example of how strong our village is. This community is truly fortunate to have such passion and talent on this team, working for "our" kids. I also want to commend the bravery of these two child victims who testified. Mr. Hershberger will not be getting out of prison for a very long time.”