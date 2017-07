Warsaw man arrested for alleged strangulation

A man from Warsaw was arrested early Sunday morning for strangulation and battery in Tippecanoe.

At approximately 1 a.m., Marshall County Police responded to the 2400 block of 19th Road regarding a victim being battered by 25-year-old Davin Kitson.

Police say Kitson had allegedly battered and strangled the victim, causing serious bodily injury.

Kitson was arrested and booked in the Marshall County Jail.