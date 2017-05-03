Warsaw neighbors not concerned about incoming rain

With Kosciusko County expecting some of the heaviest rainfall in the next couple days, ABC 57 checked in with neighbors to see how they’re preparing for the forecast.

Per a Kosciusko County deputy’s suggestion, we checked out a neighborhood that sits right on Little Pike Lake.

The Tippecanoe River feeds into this lake, and ABC 57 Chief Meteorologist Tom Coomes says the water level is already high.

He says more rain could bring flooding.

Neighbors along Biscayne Avenue, however, say they’re not concerned.

“No, I’m not thinking about it at all. I haven’t really worried about it at all,” said neighbor Jo Parker.

She has lived in her house along Biscayne Avenue for ten years.

Parker says she has experienced flooding in the past, but she doesn’t think the two to three inches we’re calling for is anything to worry about.

Another neighbor said he thinks there would have to be at least six inches for neighbors to be on high alert for flooding.

The Emergency Management Administration seems to agree.

The director says as per usual, they’re offering sand and free bags at the Highway Department, but they’re not taking any extra precautions ahead of this expected rainfall.

“They say it could flood here, but I doubt it. We’ve been here four years, and before us, people were in here for 14, and they never had any problem with flooding, so I’m not too worried about anything,” said another neighbor, Carol Farrar.

Rain is expected to roll into Warsaw sometime after midnight.

To stock up on sand bags in Kosciusko County, you can head to the Highway Department:

2936 East Old Road 30

Warsaw, IN, 46582