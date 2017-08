Weis paid more by Notre Dame in '15 than Kelly

The Charlie Weis era is officially over at Notre Dame.

According to a tax return filed by the university in 2015, Weis was paid more than 18 million dollars after being fired in 2009. Initially, he was given a 6.6 million dollar buyout by Notre Dame and has received subsequent payments each year.

In 2015, Notre Dame paid Weis more than two million dollars, while Brian Kelly was only paid 1.6 million.

Other numbers released included Athletic Director Jack Swarbrick, who was credited with earning 3.1 million, Notre Dame Women's Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw made 1.7 million while Men's Basketball Coach Mike Brey received 2.4 million.