Wild turkey crashes into SUV windshield

A wild turkey flew into the path of an SUV on US20 in La Porte and crashed into the windshield, according to the La Porte County Sheriff's Office.

It happened on US20 near Wilhelm Road Tuesday morning.

The 30 pound turkey was killed on impact.

The occupants of the vehicle, a family from New Jersey, suffered minor cuts from the glass.

The sheriff's office says it is mating season, so turkeys are on the move.