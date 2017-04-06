Wind causing more problems than snow; outages reported in Michigan
The wind is causing more problems than the overnight snow in Michiana.
Strong wind along the shoreline of Lake Michigan is causing hundreds of power outages in Berrien County.
Indiana Michigan Power is reporting roughly 975 outages northeast of New Buffalo.
The Coast Guard is warning people to exercise caution when on the shoreline. It is urging people to stay off of piers, jetties and rocks. The winds are creating large waves, which can drag people into the cold water.