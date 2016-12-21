Winners: Blackthorn Card
Posted: Dec 21, 2016 3:21 PM EST
Two viewers each won a Blackthorn Card for the Blackthorn Golf Club.
The Blackthorn Card includes the following benefits:
- $25 Tuesdays - pay a $25 green fee, including cart, every Tuesday, any time
- Advanced Tee Time Booking - Book tee times up to 30 days in advance, while non-members can only book 14 days in advance
- Seasonal Savings - $29 green fee, cart included any day before May 1st, after October 1st and any day, all year, after 2:00pm
- Peak Discounts - Discounts of at least $20 per round during peak hours
- Pro Shop Discount - 10% off any full-priced item in the pro shop
- Discounted Range balls - $4/small bucket, $6/large bucket
- Exclusives - Invitation to member-only tournaments
Congratulations to our winners:
- Nancy J., South Bend, IN
- Robert S., Mishawaka, IN