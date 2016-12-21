Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Winners: Blackthorn Card

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Dec 21, 2016 3:21 PM EST

Two viewers each won a Blackthorn Card for the Blackthorn Golf Club.

The Blackthorn Card includes the following benefits:

  • $25 Tuesdays - pay a $25 green fee, including cart, every Tuesday, any time
  • Advanced Tee Time Booking - Book tee times up to 30 days in advance, while non-members can only book 14 days in advance
  • Seasonal Savings - $29 green fee, cart included any day before May 1st, after October 1st and any day, all year, after 2:00pm
  • Peak Discounts - Discounts of at least $20 per round during peak hours
  • Pro Shop Discount - 10% off any full-priced item in the pro shop
  • Discounted Range balls - $4/small bucket, $6/large bucket
  • Exclusives - Invitation to member-only tournaments

Congratulations to our winners:

  • Nancy J., South Bend, IN
  • Robert S., Mishawaka, IN

Share this article:

Read More

Renovation project aims to curb crime at Miami Hills Apartments
Cautionary tale: distracted driver totals pregnant woman's car
Putting for paws: St. Joe County Human Society holds annual fundraiser
More health problems reported from cosmetic products
Sign up for our newsletter!