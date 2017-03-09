Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Winona Lake man indicted on federal firearms charges

By: Melissa Hudson
Posted: Mar 9, 2017 6:04 PM EST

A 19-year-old Winona Lake resident was charged in federal court with multiple firearms charges.

Mason France, 19, has been charged with one count of possession of stolen firearms, one count of possession of a firearm while under felony Information and one count of selling a firearm to a juvenile.

France is accused of receiving a firearm while pending a felony information, possessed stolen firearms in December 2016 and January 2017 and sold a handgun to a juvenile in January 2017, according to a release for the US Attorney's Office.

