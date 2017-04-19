Witness left stunned after reported shooting near Elkhart Central High School

A woman, who reportedly witnessed a shooting near the grounds of Elkhart Central High School, took to Facebook Tuesday afternoon.

In the post she said, “A kid whipped a gun from his back pack and started shooting at another kid. I've never called 911 in my life and it was so scary.”

Elkhart Police confirmed officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Waterfall Drive at approximately 3:10 p.m. regarding reports of gunshots.

“He then ran across the street where I was, at Division and Waterfall. He was no more than ten feet away from me and shot eight to ten rounds,” continued the witness.

Police say no one was injured and they do not have a suspect at this time.

There will be increased law enforcement at the school on Wednesday.