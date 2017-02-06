Woman accused of assaulting police who were arresting another woman

Elkhart Police were allegedly assaulted by a woman who was upset another woman was being taken into custody, according to reports.

Elkhart Police were called to the 7-Eleven on Main Street Friday around 2:15 a.m. because two subjects were allegedly causing problems.

Police located the two subjects a few blocks away and spoke with them.

The pair were given a trespass warning for 7-Eleven and were released from the scene.

Police then learned the female subject had a warrant for her arrest.

She was located in the area of Malcolm Drive and officers attempted to take her into custody.

During this time, the woman, 23-year-old JoAnn Jackson, began yelling to get the attention of a man inside the apartment.

He came outside and attempted to pull JoAnn from police custody, police said.

A second person, 18-year-old Azaria Jackson, came outside and allegedly ran into the officers and attempted to pull JoAnn away.

Azaria allegedly screamed at the officers.

The male subject left and went back inside the apartment, but Azaria continued trying to get JoAnn away from the officers, police said.

Police got Azaria under control and took her into custody.

JoAnn was arrested on a warrant.

Azaria was arrested on preliminary charges of battery on an officer, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement.

