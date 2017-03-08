Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Woman accused of beating 85-year-old mother

MISHAWAKA, Ind. -

A woman has been arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery for allegedly beating her 85-year-old mother.

Mishawaka Police were called to the 400 block of West 6th Street just after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

When they arrived, they found Mary Claypool, 85, with serious injuries. They said she had been beaten.

Claypool was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated to investigate.

Annette Sue Beedle, 59, was arrested on preliminary charges of attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Beedle is Claypool's daughter police said.

Claypool remains in critical condition.

