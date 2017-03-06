Woman accused of stealing from employer

A former employee of the Home Builders Association of St. Joseph Valley is accused of using a company credit card for personal expenses.

The former employee, Dayna Marcum, has been charged with one count of theft.

In February 2017, an employee of Home Builders Association reported the theft to Mishawaka Police.

She told police Marcum, a former employee, had used a company Visa card for unauthorized purchases totally approximately $9,500, according to the probable cause affidavit.

According to an agreement between the company and Marcum, she was supposed to reimburse the company if she used the card for personal expenses, reports said.

The employee told police the money was not reimbursed, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The employee also alleged Marcum created false statements to conceal her use of the card, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Marcum met with police and allegedly admitted to creating falsified statements. She allegedly said she felt justified using the account for her personal needs or might have pulled out the wrong card during some of the transactions, according to the probable cause affidavit.