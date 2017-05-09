Woman accused of stealing money from patients at senior living facility

A woman has been charged with multiple counts of theft for allegedly stealing money from patients at a senior living facility when she was an employee, according to the probable cause affidavit.

In January 2017, an administrator at Golden Living Center contacted Mishawaka Police after learning a patient's insurance was cancelled because the Trust Administrator, Amy Luczkowski, had not paid the premiums.

An audit of the patient accounts revealed between January 2016 and February 2017, more than $13,127 had been stolen from 21 patient accounts, according to the probable cause affidavit.

As the Trust Administrator, Luczkowski assisted patients with paying bills like insurance payments and medical expenses.

Mishawaka Police spoke with Luczkowski. She allegedly admitted to taking the money from patient accounts.

Luczkowski has been charged with five counts of theft.

Golden Living Facility says Luczkowski is no longer an employee.