Woman arrested for alleged stabbing in Elkhart

A woman was arrested Thursday for an alleged stabbing that caused the victim to suffer a serious injury.

Elkhart Police say on Friday, March 10th, officers were dispatched to 420 West Indiana Ave. regarding a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim outside with a single stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to Elkhart General Hospital where he was treated for his injury.

According to police, the victim was able to give information about the suspect throughout the investigation, which led to the arrest of 33-year-old Shekeatha Rogers.

Rogers faces a preliminary charge of battery causing serious bodily injury.