Woman charged with attempting to kill her mother, new details released

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office has filed attempted murder charges against Annette Beedle who allegedly struck her mother in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to court records.

On the afternoon of March 7, Beedle called 9-1-1 and said, "I just tried to kill my mom. I beat her with a fire extinguisher," according to the probable cause affidavit.

When officers and EMS arrived to the home on W 6th Street in Mishawaka, they found Mary Claypool, 85, with trauma to her head and bleeding.

Beedle, the only other person in the home when police arrived, was taken to County Metro Homicide for an interview.

Investigators said Beedle said she decided to kill her mother and hit her in the head with a fire extinguisher several times.

When Beedle was told her mother was still alive and she was facing aggravated battery charges, Beedle allegedly became angry and told officers she tried to kill her mother so it was attempted murder, not aggravated battery, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Claypool was on a ventilator until Thursday when she was taken off life support. She has not regained consciousness, and is still breathing a few times a minute, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Beedle's bond was set at $100,000.