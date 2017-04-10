Woman, children hurt in Cass County dog attack

A woman and two children are in the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Cass County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 63,000 block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.

Deputies say Jennifer Hansford, 44, of Cassopolis was hurt, while trying to save a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old from the dog.

Hansford and the 7-year-old were taken to Niles Lakeland Hospital.

The two-year-old has been flown to Riley Children's Hospital with severe head injuries.