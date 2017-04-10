Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Weather Alert - Flood Warning | Weather Alert - Flood Watch

Woman, children hurt in Cass County dog attack

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: Apr 10, 2017 5:54 AM EST | Updated: Apr 10, 2017 5:54 AM EST
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -

A woman and two children are in the hospital after being attacked by a dog in Cass County.

It happened Sunday afternoon on the 63,000 block of Crooked Creek in Calvin Township.

Deputies say Jennifer Hansford, 44, of Cassopolis was hurt, while trying to save a 2-year-old and a 7-year-old from the dog.

Hansford and the 7-year-old were taken to Niles Lakeland Hospital.

The two-year-old has been flown to Riley Children's Hospital with severe head injuries.

Share this article:

Read More

Pursuit and crash in Watervliet Township
Suspicious activity reported at local school park
Hit-and-run on Douglas Road
Police release name of victim in O'Brien Street shooting
Sign up for our newsletter!