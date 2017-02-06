Woman dies one day after vehicle strikes house, catches fire

The La Porte County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a vehicle and multiple objects, including a tree and a home.

Sunday around 8:50 a.m., a 2005 Suzuki traveling north on Carroll Avenue in Pottawattamie Park crossed Springland Avenue and failed to stop, deputies said.

The vehicle continued through the intersection, hit a stop sign, mailboxes, shrubs, glanced off a tree, went across a grass median, drove through a yard and struck a home at 203 Friendship Trail, according to deputies.

The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver and passenger were removed from the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, 41-year-old Tahika Spears, told police she could only recall slowing for the intersection at Springland Avenue, then waking up after the collision with the residence.

The passenger, 41-year-old Michelle Jones, told deputies she believed the driver had a seizure and it caused her to lose control of the vehicle.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle tested negative for alcohol.

Spears sustained injuries to her face and was transported to Franciscan Health in Michigan City.

Jones suffered facial and leg injuries and was taken to Franciscan Health, then South Bend Memorial.

The sheriff’s office was notified Monday morning that Jones had died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

The damage to the home was estimated to be between $50,000 and $100,000.