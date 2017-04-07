Woman found dead with gunshot wound, Metro Homicide investigating

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit is investigating after they say a woman was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound in South Bend.

The South Bend Police Department responded to a request for medical assistance Thursday night around 10:48 p.m. in the 1300 block of North O’Brien Street.

Upon gaining entry to the house, police officers found a deceased woman with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim has been positively identified as 55-year-old Angelee Phillips.

The St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit was activated to handle the investigation. They are handling the death as a suspicious death homicide as of Friday afternoon.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning, April 10th in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Metro Homicide says they anticipate the release of more information after the autopsy has concluded.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested or taken into custody. If you have any information about this investigation, contact the County Metro Homicide Unit at 235-5009 or Crime Stoppers at 288-STOP.