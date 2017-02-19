Woman injured in overnight shooting in South Bend

A woman is injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the 200 block of North Wellington Street just before three this morning to reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, police found a woman with a gunshot wound the chest inside her home. She was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the victim knew the shooter. The suspect ran off after the shooting. And there is no description of the suspect.

The severity of the woman's injuries are not known at this time.