Woman injured in South Bend shooting

There was a shooting Saturday night on 900 block of Lindsey Street in South Bend.

South Bend Police responded to the call at 9:28 p.m.

Police say a female was transported to Memorial Hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

Approximately 17 evidence markers were placed around the scene by police.

Police had cleared the scene by 11:00 p.m. Saturday.