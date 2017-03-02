Woman killed in collision with train identified

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the woman who was killed when her vehicle was struck by a train on Wednesday. Her passenger suffered serious injuries.

The driver was identified as 47-year-old Tiffany Glidden from Grand Junction, Michigan.

Her passenger was identified as 14-year-old Sammy Glidden-Fry. He is in serious but stable condition at Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

The accident happened Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. at the railroad crossing at 15th Avenue, west of CR 215.

Deputies said Glidden was traveling east on 16th Avenue when her vehicle was struck by the train.

Deputies said Glidden failed to yield before crossing the tracks. There were no crossing arms or red flashing lights at the crossing.