Woman robbed outside her Elkhart home Friday morning

The Elkhart Police Department responded to reports of an alleged robbery and were dispatched to the 900 block of West Marion Street May 19th.

Officers spoke with the female victim who reported she was approached by a man as she left her home around 6:00 a.m. Friday morning.

According to police, the suspect pulled out handgun and snatched the woman’s purse. The victim pulled away but was then struck by the suspect in the head with the handgun.

The suspect fled on foot after hitting the victim, causing minor injuries to her head, according to police.

The suspect was described as a black male, 25 to 35-years-old, with black hair and brown eyes approximately 5 foot 9 inches tall, wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.