Woman still recovering after falling 7 feet through staircase

TOLEDO, OH -- A Toledo woman who fell 7 feet through her apartment staircase in January says she is still recovering from her injuries.

Amy Brittian, 40, says she suffered from bruised and cracked ribs, and had to have knee surgery.

"It's horrendous. It's constant," said Brittian. "I cant sleep at night. I can't even sleep in my own bed."

On January 14th, Brittian was walking down the stairs at her Douglas Square Apartment when the staircase collapsed beneath her. She was trapped for two hours while Toledo Firefighters worked to get her out.

"It's surreal. It's still really scary for me," explained the single mom of two. "I have really, really, bad anxiety about it."

Four months after the incident, Brittian said she still won't use the stairs.

"I will not go up anybody stairs. I visit my neighbors, but I will not go up their stairs.," said Brittian. "It's a very short visit and I'm out, because there is no way that anybody's stairs are in better condition."

The City of Toledo inspectors deemed the stairways at Douglas Square Apartments as unsafe, meaning that they cannot support normal loads.

The city ordered the apartment owners to fix all the stairways by Feburary.

Brittian tells 13abc that has not been done.

We reached out to the owners at Vistula Management, but all calls went unanswered.

As for Brittian, she says she racked up $1,700 in medical bills and still needs surgery on her other knee.

A Go Fund Me Account has been created to help her cover medical expenses.

