Woman taken to hospital after South Bend house fire

A South Bend woman was taken to the hospital after a fire damaged her home on the city's south side.

It started around 5:45 this morning on East Chippewa Avenue, just off of Miami Street.

Firefighters say the woman tried to put the fire out herself.

They found her outside in the yard when they arrived.

She is being treated at the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Investigators say the fire caused major damage to the kitchen.

They are looking for the cause.