Women helping women, local organization working to make recovery home

Women Anchored in Hope, a sisterhood of recovering addicts, is helping each other through life's obstacles. And now, they're making strides to help make their dream of building women's recovery home, a reality.

"Being an addict, you get hopeless ad feel like there is no help out there. So being able to go to a home, you learn to relive your life again," says Ashleigh Day, a recovering addict.

She knows first hand the immense struggles of addiction.

"This is the first time in 10 years I've been sober," Day adds proudly.

But she also knows just how much a helping hand, and a home, can make a difference.

That is why Day, and other women from Michiana, gathered in Plymouth on Saturday afternoon, to help support the building of Marshall County's first women's recovery home: Hope's Hall.

"Women in recovery from addiction need all the resources they can get. That's how I formed this group, with that mindset," says Women Anchored in Hope president, Kathleen Davidson.

ABC57 News first introduced Davidson in March, when she and the four other women who make up the group, shared their stories of addiction, pain, and a common goal.

"The drug problem is real and people want to see people survive and overcome these addictions," explains Davidson.

It's women helping women.

Day has spent the last six months living at the Worthy Women Recovery Home in La Porte, a place that Hope's Hall will be modeled after.

"Why am I here today? Well, if we can do it, they can do it," says Sonshine Troche.

Troche is the founder of Worthy Recovery, and knows that good things, often take some time.

"I hope that they learn, more than anything, that I don't care how long it takes. I don't care how much you have to perservere, and I don't care how much sleep you lose," she explains. "Because it's worth the battle.

A battle that is only beginning. Hope's Hall is now officially an incorporated organization, and is one step closer to making the dream, a reality.

They're taking lessons of recovery, to help each other overcome everyday's obstacles.

"Never give up," says Day. "Don't give up what you believe in. Stay strong."