Worker injured in fall at Notre Dame Stadium

A worker is recovering after falling from scaffolding at Notre Dame Stadium Friday morning.

A university spokesperson says the 36-year-old subcontractor who was working on the exterior of Corbett Family Hall fell from scaffolding around 8:30.

The spokesperson says the worker suffered fractures to his legs.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man fell.