Worker injured in fall at Notre Dame Stadium
Posted: Feb 10, 2017 10:44 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -
A worker is recovering after falling from scaffolding at Notre Dame Stadium Friday morning.
A university spokesperson says the 36-year-old subcontractor who was working on the exterior of Corbett Family Hall fell from scaffolding around 8:30.
The spokesperson says the worker suffered fractures to his legs.
He was taken to Memorial Hospital.
His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Investigators are trying to figure out why the man fell.