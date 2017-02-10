Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Worker injured in fall at Notre Dame Stadium

By: Nathan Faulkner
Posted: Feb 10, 2017 10:44 AM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A worker is recovering after falling from scaffolding at Notre Dame Stadium Friday morning.

A university spokesperson says the 36-year-old subcontractor who was working on the exterior of Corbett Family Hall fell from scaffolding around 8:30.

The spokesperson says the worker suffered fractures to his legs.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital.

His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the man fell.

