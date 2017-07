Wrong-way driver causes crash in Lakeville; 3 hurt

St. Joseph County police say a person drove the wrong way in Lakeville early Thursday morning.

It happened around 2 a.m, on U.S. 31 south.

Police say the car slammed into a pickup truck with two people inside.

The driver suffered a broken arm.

Officers say the people inside the truck had minor injuries.