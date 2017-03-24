Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Young girl hit by car suffers serious injuries

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Mar 24, 2017 7:51 PM EST | Updated: Mar 24, 2017 8:02 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A young girl, possibly 4-years-old, was struck by a car Friday evening and is in the hospital with serious injuries, according to South Bend Police.

The incident happened on Cottage Grove Avenue around 5:25 p.m.

Witnesses say a potluck was being hosted on that road and the child may have been running across the street to that event when she was hit. 

The child has undergone surgery for her injuries. 

According to officers, the driver was going the speed limit and did try to help the victim after hitting her. 

The Fatal Alcohol Crash Team is investigating the scene. 

