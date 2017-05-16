Zoo invites families to travel the world of endangered species

Jessica Royce

SAGINAW, MI -- Pack up the kids, you won't need your passport for this world tour.

The Saginaw Children's Zoo is inviting families to go on a wild adventure Saturday, May 20 to show support for Endangered Species Day.

The event encourages people of all ages to learn about the importance of protecting endangered plants and animals, as well as what actions can be taken to help preserve the future of those species.

Families can stop by the children's zoo to see the Mexican grey wolves, bald eagles, African penguins, cotton-top tamarins, and American alligators. You can also learn about the Saving Animals From Extinction initiative and how zoos and aquariums play a critical role in conserving the planet's amazing animals.

The Mexican grey wolves are new to the zoo this year. Sisters Izzy and Rachel made their way to Saginaw from the Endangered Wolf Center in Missouri. The wolves are part of a special Species Survival Program, which involves cross-fostering.

Cross-fostering means when pups are born, half stay with the moms and the other half are fostered into the wild.

The event at the zoo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. General admission is $5 per person.

