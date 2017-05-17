2017 Four Winds Invitational schedule announced

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Make sure you have June 8th-11th free because there will be a lot of events going on at Blackthorn Golf Club for the 6th annual Four Winds Invitational with the actual golf tournament taking place from the 9th-11th.

Away from the actual tournament, the third annual nine-hole Daddy-Daughter Pro-Am is scheduled for Thursday, June 8. This is a unique opportunity for fathers to play a round of golf with their daughters along with a future star of the LPGA in a 9-hole scramble. Lunch will be served following the outing. This event is sponsored by the DoubleTree® by Hilton® in South Bend. All proceeds will benefit Beacon Children’s Hospital in South Bend. Registration is $50 per player and $100 for a father-daughter team. Teams can register here.

Also on Thursday from 5-7 p.m. will be the Ladies Golf 101 Clinic sponsored by the Kelly Cares Foundation. This event will feature instruction from LPGA professionals and practice, a champagne bar, appetizers and a Q&A with the LPGA Symetra players. The cost is $40 per person; registration is available here.

On Sunday June 11th, the fourth annual Four Winds Invitational 5K Run and Fitness Walk will be held on the cart paths of Blackthorn Golf Club on Sunday, June 11. The starting point is at 3575 Moreau Ct., which is the back entrance to Blackthorn Golf Club. The 5K Run will start at 7:30 a.m. and the Fitness Walk will start at 7:35 a.m. The Fitness Walk is non-competitive and will not be timed. Participants will receive a goodie bag including an official t-shirt. The event is sponsored by Fifth Third Bank® and all proceeds from the 5K Run and Fitness Walk will be donated to Beacon Children’s Hospital.

Participants can sign up for the 5K Run for $25 or the Fitness Walk for $20. If you register on-site on June 10 or June 11, the cost is $30 for the race or $25 for the fun walk. Late registrants are not guaranteed a t-shirt. Pre-event packet pick-up and late registration will occur at Blackthorn Golf Club’s clubhouse from noon to 4 p.m. More information is available here.

Saturday, June 10 and Sunday, June 11 from 6:30--7 m Free Family Fun Day will take place at Blackthorn Golf Club during the final round of the Four Winds Invitational on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 11. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., activities include the Applebee’s Kid Zone with crafts, activities, hot dogs and ice cream; golf games and other free family activities at the Blarney Hole, located on the practice hole adjacent to the 10th tee. More information is available here.