4-year-old dies after falling out of buggy

The La Grange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old child who fell out of a buggy.

Deputies say around 4 p.m. Saturday, the buggy was traveling southbound on CR300 W in the area of 600 S when the child fell from the back seat of the buggy onto the pavement.

When deputies arrived, CPR was in progress. First responders and EMS continued with CPR but could not revive the child.

The child's name has not been released.