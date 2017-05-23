Alleged police impersonator at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife

Police say to look out for a man impersonating officers at Kingsbury Fish and Wildlife.

Three teenagers were fishing by Kankakee River May 19th when they were allegedly approached by an individual who claimed to be an officer.

The suspect drove a dark-colored Ford Crown Victoria with a bumper guard and spotlight. The suspect shined his spot light on the teens and exited his vehicle, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The suspect was described as a white male in his early 20s wearing dark colored cargo pants, carrying a holstered handgun and a knife.

According to police, the suspect approached the teens, told them he was responding on behalf of DNR regarding to a complaint of someone firing a high-powered rifle, and then asked to see their fishing licenses.

Neither Indiana Conservation Officers center dispatch nor La Porte Country Sheriff’s office received calls or complaints of anyone firing a rifle at anytime on Friday.

Indiana Conservative Officers that regularly patrol usually drive a fully marked SUV or pick-up truck and wear an entire uniform with shoulder pads and a badge.

Officers who are not in uniform will identify themselves by showing law enforcement credentials or a badge.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536.