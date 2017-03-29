Chicago Cubs motto "That's Cub" embodies team spirit

The Chicago Cubs enter this year with a title that has eluded then for 108 years, World Series Champions. Now, the Northsiders have all the tools back to help them capture another title.

A lot of teams have mottos going into each season, but the Cubs motto is especially unique.

Going into last year, the Cubs were favorites to win the World Series, and Manager Joe Maddon told his guys to embrace the target. That stuck with the club all year, but this year, it all about "That's Cub."